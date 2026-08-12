Govt cannot dismiss Ram temple donation row as state issue: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the Centre of avoiding questions in Parliament over the alleged misappropriation of Ram temple donations, arguing that the BJP could not describe the controversy as a state matter after campaigning nationally on the temple ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House Complex, the Congress general secretary said people across India and abroad had donated money because of their faith in Lord Ram and deserved answers about the handling of those funds.

“People gave donations for their faith. Poor people gave donations as they were told that it is for the temple,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi questioned the government’s position that the matter fell within the jurisdiction of a state.

“When you had to run a campaign and take political mileage out of it before polls, it was not a state subject. Now it has become a state subject,” she said.

She pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the temple and that devotees from across the country had attended the ceremony.

“The donations have vanished. What is this?” she asked, referring to allegations of embezzlement.