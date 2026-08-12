Govt cannot dismiss Ram temple donation row as state issue: Priyanka Gandhi
INDIA bloc demands Amit Shah’s statement on the alleged diversion of temple funds and police action against protesters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the Centre of avoiding questions in Parliament over the alleged misappropriation of Ram temple donations, arguing that the BJP could not describe the controversy as a state matter after campaigning nationally on the temple ahead of the Lok Sabha election.
Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House Complex, the Congress general secretary said people across India and abroad had donated money because of their faith in Lord Ram and deserved answers about the handling of those funds.
“People gave donations for their faith. Poor people gave donations as they were told that it is for the temple,” she said.
Priyanka Gandhi questioned the government’s position that the matter fell within the jurisdiction of a state.
“When you had to run a campaign and take political mileage out of it before polls, it was not a state subject. Now it has become a state subject,” she said.
She pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the temple and that devotees from across the country had attended the ceremony.
“The donations have vanished. What is this?” she asked, referring to allegations of embezzlement.
Priyanka Gandhi also criticised the government for not making a statement in Parliament on police action against young protesters in Delhi and other parts of the country. She alleged that demonstrators had been beaten, subjected to tear gas and fired upon with pellet guns.
She further alleged that an AK-47 had been used against protesters in Bihar and demanded to know who had authorised the action.
“The government doesn’t feel they owe an answer; they don’t even owe a statement as to how that happened. Who ordered it?” she said.
Responding to a question about the prolonged disruption of parliamentary proceedings, Priyanka Gandhi blamed the government for refusing to address the Opposition’s concerns.
She said Parliament was the principal forum in which the government must respond to questions and remain accountable to citizens.
The INDIA bloc has been protesting for more than three weeks over the alleged theft of Ram temple donations and police action against youth-led demonstrations. Opposition parties have demanded Home Minister Amit Shah’s presence in Parliament and a statement from him on both matters.
The confrontation has contributed to a continuing deadlock as the Monsoon Session approaches its conclusion.
With PTI inputs