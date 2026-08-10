Ram temple donation row, student protests fuel fresh Parliament confrontation

Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, staged a protest in the Parliament complex on Monday over the alleged theft of donations to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the use of force against students demonstrating over a paper leak.

The parliamentarians gathered outside the Makar Dwar carrying placards and demanding that Union home minister Amit Shah address Parliament over the police action during the 20 July student protest.

A symbolic donation box was placed at the protest site to highlight the Opposition’s allegations about the misuse or theft of funds donated to the Ram temple. MPs stood around the box and raised slogans against the government.

They shouted slogans including “chhanda chor, gaddi chor”, “Amit Shah jawaab do” and “chanda chor kahan milenge, BJP ke daftar mein”.