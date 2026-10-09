INDIA bloc MPs to meet today, may intensify ‘vote chori’ protest

Potential venues for further demonstrations include Seva Teerth, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the vice-president’s residence, and the official residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, sources said. The final course of action is expected to be discussed at Friday’s meeting.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said on Thursday that the INDIA bloc had requested an appointment with President Murmu and was awaiting a response from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to Venugopal, the first letter seeking a meeting was sent on 2 October. The president’s office subsequently asked the Opposition to provide the names of the leaders who would attend.

The bloc submitted a fresh request on 5 October, along with the list of leaders, seeking an appointment on 7, 8 or 9 October.

“So far, we have received no response. We will wait until Friday,” Venugopal said.

The Opposition is seeking to present its concerns over the SIR exercise and alleged electoral irregularities directly to the president. The parties have also maintained that they intend to continue their agitation until their demands, including the resignation of the chief election commissioner, are addressed.

The latest developments follow three days of demonstrations by INDIA bloc leaders in the national capital. On Thursday, Opposition leaders staged a sit-in at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat, where they offered floral tributes and prayed for what they described as greater wisdom on the part of the BJP-led government and the chief election commissioner.