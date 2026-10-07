Congress leaders’ arrests reflect ‘hubris of a failing government’: Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy condemned the detention and arrest of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other opposition MPs

The Telangana chief minister said the action reflected the government’s fear of the opposition’s campaign to protect voting rights

He vowed that Congress would continue its protests over alleged electoral irregularities and demand the chief election commissioner’s resignation

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy has condemned the detention and arrest of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other opposition MPs, describing the action as evidence of the “hubris of a failing government”.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Reddy termed the arrests unlawful and said the BJP-led government feared Rahul Gandhi’s leadership of the campaign to defend the Constitution and protect citizens’ voting rights.

The chief minister said the use of force against leaders holding peaceful protests to protect democracy was undemocratic. He maintained that arrests, imprisonment and police action would not weaken the Congress or deter its leaders from continuing their campaign.