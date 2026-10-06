The time to rally behind Rahul Gandhi

The report argues that opposition unity requires rallying around Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, which it describes as the only opposition force with a nationwide organisation and parliamentary presence

It highlights the role and sacrifices of grassroots Congress and Youth Congress workers, arguing that their long-term organisational work should not be overshadowed by newer social-media activists

The report calls for opposition consolidation, saying public anger must be converted into grassroots organisation and electoral participation to challenge the Modi government

There comes a point in every political struggle when those who claim to be fighting the same battle must decide whether they want to strengthen the fight or create another centre of it.

India is at such a moment.

For more than a decade, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have remained at the forefront of the political fight against the Narendra Modi government. Through Parliament, public meetings, yatras, protests and direct engagement with people, Rahul Gandhi has consistently raised questions about unemployment, economic inequality, farmers, institutional accountability, social justice and the concentration of economic power.

Many of the issues being discussed widely today were raised by Rahul Gandhi and Congress workers long before they became popular subjects on social media.

Whether it was his warnings about the consequences of the pandemic, his criticism of the state of the economy, his focus on unemployment and the concentration of wealth, or his concerns about particular government policies, Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly tried to bring these issues before the country. He has also travelled personally to places where people were affected, rather than limiting his politics to Parliament or television studios.

That persistence matters.

It is now time for those who genuinely want to challenge the Narendra Modi–Amit Shah political establishment to recognise that the opposition cannot afford endless fragmentation. It needs to rally behind the leadership and organisation that already exist.

That leadership is Rahul Gandhi. That organisation is the Indian National Congress.