The Vishwaguru mirage: when rhetoric outruns reality

The Narendra Modi government has spent considerable political capital projecting India as an emerging Vishwaguru — a global teacher, a civilisational power and a decisive voice in world affairs. The aspiration itself is neither unreasonable nor undesirable. What deserves scrutiny is the growing gap between this grand rhetoric and the everyday realities faced by ordinary Indians.

A country does not become a Vishwaguru because its government repeatedly uses the word. Global leadership is earned through economic strength, human development, quality education, scientific innovation, employment, social stability and institutions that command respect.

On several of these measures, India continues to face serious challenges.

The 2025 Global Hunger Index placed India 102nd among 123 countries, with hunger at a level classified as serious. The United Nations Development Programme’s 2025 Human Development Report placed India 130th among 193 countries. These rankings should not be treated as the sole measure of India’s progress, but they should compel any responsible government to ask why a country aspiring to global leadership continues to struggle with basic human development.

The government’s answer cannot simply be that India is now the world’s fastest-growing major economy or one of its largest economies. Economic size matters, but what matters more to an ordinary citizen is whether that growth improves his or her life.

For India’s young population, the disconnect is particularly worrying. Every year, millions of young Indians enter the workforce with aspirations of employment, independence and dignity. Yet the country continues to struggle with the creation of enough productive, well-paid and secure jobs. The problem is not merely unemployment; it is also underemployment, inadequate wages and a persistent mismatch between education and the skills demanded by the economy.