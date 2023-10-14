A silent ‘Vishwaguru’? India’s baffling silence on the Palestine crisis

On Saturday 14 October, the normally loquacious Union minister of external affairs Dr S Jaishankar was flagging off a ferry service between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was busy sharing photographs of stranded Indians being flown back to India. From their beaming faces, one could erroneously conclude that they were going off on a picnic.

The MEA itself has been surprisingly coy about developments in the Middle East, in sharp contrast to the unequivocal expression of support and solidarity with Israel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted within hours of the attack on Israeli targets by Hamas on 7 October.

The ministry spokesperson, asked to comment on the Palestinian question looming over the crisis, was seen grudgingly reiterate India’s ‘consistent stand’ on the right of self-determination by Palestinians and the two-nation solution. But no formal statement was issued.

Since then, the ministry has shared the read-out of the telephonic conversation between the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the Indian Prime Minister, when PM Modi reiterated the assurance that India stands by Israel.