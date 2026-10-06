On day of action-packed protest, Rahul takes centre stage of street politics

The leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, 6 October, occupied the centre stage of the opposition's street protest, forcing a total lockdown of Parliament Street as he held a nearly nine-hour sit-in that ended with his forcible detention after opposition MPs were stopped from marching towards the Election Commission's office nearby.

Parliament Street witnessed one of its most intense political confrontations in recent years as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal and several other Congress leaders were forcefully removed and detained by Delhi Police after their dharna at Akashvani Bhavan premises demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The day started with the planned march by INDIA bloc parties at 10.30 a.m. from Parliament Street to Election Commision of India headquarters further down the road to protest the irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The police stopped them from marching ahead, Opposition leaders were being put into buses and the protest march seemed all but over. Far from it. Rahul Gandhi climbed a barricade near the NITI Aayog office, waved the Tricolour, climbed down and after a quick word with Priyanka, dashed towards the reception entrance of Akashvani Bhavan and pushed his way inside, catching many opposition MPs, including some from his own party, by surprise.

Soon Priyanka and other Congress leaders joined him under a tree near gate number 4. The dharna continued late into the evening.