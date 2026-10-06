INDIA bloc march halted near EC; off-script sit-in by Rahul, Priyanka keeps protest alive

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra breach security cordon to enter the Akashvani building and stage a high-voltage sit-in under a tree!

Opposition leaders launch their fiercest attack yet on the Modi government, declaring, "What has been done to the country amounts to treason!"

Rahul Gandhi targets the Election Commission and the government. Says, "They have hijacked the entire nation by stealing votes!"

Opposition's march was halted just 50 yards away; Rahul Gandhi remarked, "If elected representatives cannot meet, what is the meaning of democracy?

The INDIA bloc’s march on Tuesday, 6 October, from Parliament Street to to the Election Commission was forcibly stopped by the Delhi Police barely a few hundred metres before it reached the headquarters.

But the Opposition appeared to turn the setback into a larger political message, with the march showcasing INDIA bloc unity over allegations of electoral irregularities and its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

In an unusual display of unity and coordination, MPs from several INDIA bloc parties, led by the Congress, marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission, .

Among those who participated were Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien and leaders of other Opposition parties.