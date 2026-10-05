Kharge calls CEC’s resignation, scrapping of SIR, ballot paper polls ‘non-negotiable’
Congress chief backs nationwide protest as Election Commission defends its procedures amid reports of internal objections
Mallikarjun Kharge said Congress’s demands for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, cancellation of SIR and elections through ballot papers were non-negotiable
He expressed support for civil society and youth organisations protesting over these issues and condemned reported harassment of women journalists in Delhi
The Election Commission has defended its procedures following a report of repeated objections by two election commissioners to SIR-related decisions
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday declared that his party would not retreat from three demands: Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, annulment of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and a return to ballot paper voting.
Kharge said Congress workers and INDIA bloc partners were protesting across the country over these issues. He also pledged the party’s support to civil society groups and youth organisations taking part in the campaign.
Describing the demands as “non-negotiable”, the Congress chief called for elections to be conducted through ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.
Kharge separately accused the BJP of harassing women journalists in Delhi and condemned their treatment. He also accused the government of resorting to diversionary tactics in response to the protests.
His remarks come amid controversy over an Indian Express report that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions during the past ten months to decisions and orders concerning SIR.
According to the report, the two commissioners said those decisions had been issued without their knowledge or recommendation.
The Election Commission has defended its functioning, saying differences of opinion and observations are part of institutional deliberations. It maintained that all its orders have legal sanction and comply with established statutory procedures.
With IANS inputs