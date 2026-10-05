Kharge calls CEC’s resignation, scrapping of SIR, ballot paper polls ‘non-negotiable’

Describing the demands as “non-negotiable”, the Congress chief called for elections to be conducted through ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.

Kharge separately accused the BJP of harassing women journalists in Delhi and condemned their treatment. He also accused the government of resorting to diversionary tactics in response to the protests.

His remarks come amid controversy over an Indian Express report that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions during the past ten months to decisions and orders concerning SIR.

According to the report, the two commissioners said those decisions had been issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

The Election Commission has defended its functioning, saying differences of opinion and observations are part of institutional deliberations. It maintained that all its orders have legal sanction and comply with established statutory procedures.

With IANS inputs