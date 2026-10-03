The making of Gyanesh Kumar

The mighty Periyar river was being dug out, one truckload of sand at a time. By the early 2000s, illegal sand mining from Kerala’s largest river had become an ecological, economic and political problem in Ernakulam district, which houses the state’s commercial capital Kochi.

The river fed the region’s construction boom, while the extraction changed the riverbed, weakened its banks and raised concerns about bridges, groundwater and saltwater intrusion. The Kerala High Court had already taken note of the consequences and the failure of authorities to effectively regulate indiscriminate extraction. Sand was a lucrative commodity and those controlling its extraction were becoming influential.

Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, was Ernakulam district collector from June 2001 to July 2004. It was during this period that he had a confrontation with T.H. Mustafa, then Kunnathunad MLA and a former state civil supplies minister.

A senior Congress leader, Mustafa had a reputation for taking on powerful people and corrupt officials. At an official meeting called to discuss drought, with senior bureaucrats, police officers and elected representatives present, Mustafa questioned Kumar over inadequate action against the sand-mining mafia and the alleged protective shield provided by the district collector.

The exchange grew heated. “Election has been declared. I am the district election officer. If you can’t talk decently, I will leave this meeting,” Kumar told Mustafa. The Congress veteran was not one to back down. “Who do you think you are?” Mustafa shot back. “I am a former minister and running MLA. We know your deals with the sand mafia.”

The confrontation was about to escalate when irrigation minister T.M. Jacob intervened. He took Kumar, along with then DIG Mohammad Yasin, into an adjoining room and a scuffle was avoided.