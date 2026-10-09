Modi under ‘GyaneshGate’ siege, won’t hit back at US visa crackdown: Congress

The US has suspended eight technology companies from the PERM programme, citing concerns about American jobs and ongoing investigations

Congress says the action affects Indian IT professionals and questions the Modi government’s approach towards Washington

US Vice President J D Vance has also announced an investigation into the J-1 exchange visitor programme used by nine universities

Congress on Friday criticised the Modi government over US restrictions affecting Indian IT professionals, arguing that New Delhi had legal options to respond but lacked the political will to use them.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said Washington’s latest action demonstrated that conciliatory dealings with US President Donald Trump had failed to protect Indian interests.

“That appeasement of bullies never pays is once again proven by the US Govt’s actions yesterday targeted directly against Indian IT professionals,” Ramesh wrote on X.

He also claimed that the Modi government had sought to please Trump by imposing merchant discount rate charges on UPI transactions, which he said would directly benefit American companies.

Ramesh argued that legislation already passed by Parliament, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and its rules, offered India possible avenues for retaliation. He did not specify which measures the government should take.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “thoroughly compromised”, Ramesh claimed he would not act while facing opposition pressure over “GyaneshGate”. The reference concerns the opposition’s demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.