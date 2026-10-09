US lawmakers condemn suspension of tech firms from green card programme

The administration has suspended Microsoft, Adobe and other companies from the PERM labour certification programme

Democratic lawmakers say the restrictions will disrupt legal immigration, unsettle families and hurt US competitiveness

The action affects a process used for certain employment-based green cards; it does not automatically cancel existing H-1B visas

Two Democratic lawmakers have condemned the Trump administration’s suspension of Microsoft, Adobe and other technology companies from a programme used to sponsor foreign workers for employment-based green cards, warning that the restrictions could disrupt families and damage American innovation.

Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene, both from Washington state, said on Thursday that the decision would create fresh uncertainty for skilled professionals already living and working legally in the United States.

The restrictions concern the Permanent Labour Certification programme, or PERM, through which employers obtain labour certification for certain employment-based permanent residency applications. The action does not automatically revoke existing H-1B visas, but affects the companies’ access to this green card process.

Jayapal, the senior Democrat on the House immigration subcommittee, described the decision as another move against legal immigration. The Indian-American congresswoman noted that she had herself held an H-1B visa and represented tens of thousands of Microsoft employees.