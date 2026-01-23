US Democratic lawmakers urge Meta, Google to end ICE ad partnerships

In a letter to Google, the lawmakers said DHS had partnered with the company “as part of a large-scale campaign that uses white nationalist-inspired propaganda to recruit immigration enforcement agents,” and called on the company to stop enabling the effort.

They cited reports showing DHS spent more than $1 million on “self-deportation” ads in the past 90 days and about $3 million on Spanish-language ads on Google and YouTube promoting the same approach. Lawmakers said ICE spent a total of $5.8 million on advertising with Meta and Google last year.

As an example, they pointed to a DHS recruitment ad on Instagram that used the phrase “we’ll have our home again,” which they said has been popularised in neo-Nazi spaces. Similar language and imagery, they argued, have historically been associated with white nationalist groups.

In their letter to Meta, Balint and Jayapal cited reporting that DHS spent more than $1 million on “self-deportation” ads targeted at users interested in Spanish-language content, Latin music and Mexican cuisine, and millions more on recruitment ads across Facebook and Instagram. Since August, DHS has paid Meta an additional $500,000 for recruitment advertising, they said.

The lawmakers warned that the recruitment drive coincides with ICE lowering hiring standards, including waiving age limits, offering signing bonuses of up to $50,000 and deploying new recruits without adequate vetting or training.

They argued that the expansion has had serious consequences, citing deaths, warrantless arrests, mass raids and a record number of deaths in ICE custody.

The letters also questioned how the ads were approved under Meta’s and Google’s policies on hate speech and discriminatory content. The lawmakers asked both companies to disclose the scope of their agreements with DHS, whether the ads comply with internal standards, and whether they communicated with DHS about the content of the campaigns.

