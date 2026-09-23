Rahul Gandhi to take ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ student outreach to TN in October

The Congress has decided to hold the programme during the first week of October, although the exact date and venue have not yet been announced. The colleges and students who will participate have also not been identified publicly.

The state unit will now work out the details, including the selection of students, the number of participants and the format of the interaction. It is also yet to be decided whether Rahul Gandhi will attend any other programmes or meetings during his Tamil Nadu visit.

The ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign is centred on giving students a platform to raise their concerns and interact directly with Rahul Gandhi. The initiative has included discussions on issues affecting young people, with the Congress presenting it as part of its broader engagement with students.

No specific agenda has been announced for the proposed Chennai interaction. The subjects to be raised by students and the structure of the discussion are expected to be finalised once the arrangements are completed.

The Tamil Nadu Congress is expected to release further details, including the date, venue and participation process, after the preparations are finalised.

With IANS inputs