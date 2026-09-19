Indore: 5-km traffic jam as Rahul Gandhi arrives for ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived in Indore on Saturday to interact with students and young people at the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme.

There was a brief scuffle between police and Congress workers who tried to meet Gandhi as he travelled from the airport to the Radisson Hotel. Several Congress leaders were unable to meet him, according to the report.

Gandhi is scheduled to address the programme at the IDA Ground opposite Regional Park at 5:30 pm. Entry is scheduled to begin after 3:30 pm, but thousands of young people had already gathered at the venue.

The discussion is expected to cover education, employment, examination paper leaks and competitive examinations.