Indore: 5-km traffic jam as Rahul Gandhi arrives for ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event
Police and Congress workers clash briefly as Gandhi heads to hotel; event to focus on education, jobs and exam paper leaks
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived in Indore on Saturday to interact with students and young people at the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme.
There was a brief scuffle between police and Congress workers who tried to meet Gandhi as he travelled from the airport to the Radisson Hotel. Several Congress leaders were unable to meet him, according to the report.
Gandhi is scheduled to address the programme at the IDA Ground opposite Regional Park at 5:30 pm. Entry is scheduled to begin after 3:30 pm, but thousands of young people had already gathered at the venue.
The discussion is expected to cover education, employment, examination paper leaks and competitive examinations.
The Indore event is the first ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in the city and the fifth such event organised across the country, according to the report. The Congress has claimed that around two lakh people have registered for the programme.
The event has been permitted subject to 31 conditions.
Young people from several parts of the country have travelled to Indore for the event. Some were seen wearing glasses bearing “RAGA”, while a young woman from Gwalior carried a poster saying, “I came to Indore because I love you.”
Traffic was affected between MR-10 and Vijay Nagar as crowds gathered for the programme. An ambulance was reportedly delayed in the traffic but was able to proceed after the route cleared.
Congress volunteers managing the event were provided free T-shirts by the party. Supporters were also heard raising slogans in support of Gandhi.