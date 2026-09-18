Rajiv Gandhi assassination cited in Rahul event security note, Cong fumes
Party links note to Rahul’s 2019 SPG withdrawal; police say report cited only on organisers’ security duties
Madhya Pradesh Police cites Verma Commission report on Rajiv Gandhi's 1991 assassination in the security conditions for Rahul Gandhi's Indore event.
Reference triggers political row with Congress leaders questioning the need to invoke assassination of Rahul's father in a routine security document.
Police defends reference as security measure, while BJP says Congress failed to provide adequate information about the event.
A reference to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in a police security document for his son and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore has triggered a political row, with the Congress questioning the need to invoke the 1991 killing while laying down conditions for a routine political event.
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold his programme in Indore on Saturday, 19 September.
The Congress said the Madhya Pradesh Police's 'security conditions document' for the event cited observations from the Verma Commission, which was set up to investigate the security lapses surrounding Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.
According to the party, the document states that the 'Verma Commission report has analysed the role of event organisers and local political activists in great depth and detail' and that the 'Commission clarified that the organisers' irresponsible attitude was the primary reason for the security breakdown in the Sriperumbudur incident on May 21, 1991'.
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on 21 May 1991. The Verma Commission was constituted to examine the security lapses that preceded the assassination.
The Congress questioned the appropriateness of invoking that tragedy in the security conditions for Rahul Gandhi's programme, particularly given the political significance of the reference. Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said the police had never before referred to Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in the security conditions for a party event and accused the BJP government of using its power to obstruct Rahul Gandhi's programme.
"First, the government withdrew Rahul Gandhi's SPG security (in 2019), and now his father's assassination is being cited while granting permission for his event," Patwari said. The reference, he said, revealed the government's intentions.
The BJP rejected the allegation. State BJP spokesperson Rakesh Singh Yadav said the Verma Commission report had been cited to ensure adequate security arrangements and alleged that the Congress had not provided accurate information to the police and administration about the expected attendance and other details.
"The Verma Commission report has been cited to ensure foolproof arrangements for Rahul Gandhi's event. Otherwise, if any untoward incident happens, the Congress will immediately blame the government," he said.
Additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotiya also defended the reference, saying Rahul Gandhi enjoys Z-plus security and that police officials were holding meetings with the organisers on arrangements for the programme. "The document cites the Verma Commission report as a reference, which outlines the responsibilities of organisers of such events," he said.
The Congress said the security conditions require organisers to deploy at least 1,500 volunteers, including a minimum of 500 women. The police have also been authorised to restrict entry if the gathering exceeds the approved capacity, according to the party.
The conditions further state that no objectionable or provocative pictures, banners, posters or hoardings may be displayed, and that no inflammatory or derogatory remarks may be made against any religion, caste, community or political or non-political organisation that could hurt religious sentiments.
With PTI inputs