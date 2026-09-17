Congress faces fresh hurdle for Rahul Gandhi's Indore student outreach event

Congress faces another hurdle over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore, with the IDA seeking an additional Rs 4.03 lakh for early use of government land

The party had already shifted the event from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium after mayor cited high court order restricting its use to sports and government events

Indore dispute follows hurdles faced by earlier editions of student outreach programme, in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune

The Congress has run into another hurdle over Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ student outreach programme, with the Indore Development Authority (IDA) asking the party to pay an additional Rs 4.03 lakh for using part of a government ground before the period covered by its lease.

The Congress had already deposited Rs 10.08 lakh for a three-day temporary lease of around 12,000 sq. m of land in front of Regional Park from 17 to 19 September. Gandhi is scheduled to address the fifth edition of the programme in Indore on 19 September.

In a letter to Indore city Congress president Chintu Chouksey, the IDA said a site inspection found that 4,800 sq. m of the allotted plot had been used by the party from 14 September. It has consequently sought an additional Rs 4.03 lakh as lease fee for those three days.