Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Indore postponed after permission denied

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore, scheduled for September 12, has been postponed to September 19 after the state government denied permission to use the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as the venue, the party said on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari announced the postponement at a meeting to review preparations for the programme. He said the party would now identify an alternative venue and make arrangements accordingly.

Patwari had earlier written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav seeking permission to hold the event at the stadium, arguing that Gandhi’s programme was not a conventional political gathering but a public dialogue on issues including the country’s future, the aspirations of young people, the right to education and the security of the education system.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is under the jurisdiction of the Indore Municipal Corporation.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the Madhya Pradesh High Court had clearly held that the stadium could be used only for sports activities or state-level government programmes.