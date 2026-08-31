‘FIR for raising voice against casteism’: Cong hits BJP over case against Rahul
Opposition party says case against Rahul Gandhi reflects an 'anti-Dalit and anti-Constitution' mindset
The Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP after an FIR was registered against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on a ‘purification’ ritual allegedly conducted at the venue of party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s public meeting in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, saying it would continue to fight against caste-based discrimination through democratic and legal means.
Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja accused the BJP-led state government of taking action against Gandhi for raising questions about the alleged ritual while failing to act against those who carried it out.
“No action against those who conducted the ‘purification’ ritual after Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji’s public meeting, but an FIR against Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi ji for raising his voice against that casteist act,” Selja said in a post on X.
She alleged that the incident reflected an “anti-Dalit and anti-Constitution” mindset and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the matter.
Selja said the Congress would respond to the case through democratic and legal channels and would not be deterred by the FIR.
What led to the FIR
The FIR was registered following a complaint by Amit Kumar, a member of the Valmiki community and a member of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas, police said.
Kumar alleged that Gandhi’s remarks gave a casteist interpretation to a religious ritual held at the venue of Kharge’s programme and hurt the sentiments of members of his community.
The case was registered at Haldwani police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to promoting enmity between groups and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings. Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, have also been invoked, police said.
According to the complaint, Kumar was present during what he described as a “ritual and cleanliness drive”. He claimed that people from different sections of society, including members of Scheduled Castes, participated in it and that the ceremony had no connection with Kharge’s caste.
Kumar accused Gandhi of portraying those involved in the ritual as practising untouchability and being “anti-Dalit”.
Controversy over ritual after Kharge rally
The political dispute began after some individuals allegedly conducted a ‘purification yajna’ at Ramlila Ground in Haldwani on August 11, three days after Kharge addressed a public meeting at the venue.
The Congress condemned the ritual, describing it as evidence of an anti-Dalit mindset. The BJP, however, defended the action, claiming that the venue had been left littered following the Congress rally and that slogans had been raised that were inappropriate for a religious site.
The issue escalated after Gandhi addressed a press conference in New Delhi on August 29.
He criticised the alleged purification ritual and demanded that an FIR be registered under the SC/ST Act against those responsible.
Gandhi also linked the incident to the issue of caste discrimination, saying that the episode had humiliated Kharge and raised questions about the treatment of Dalits.
Congress accuses BJP of double standards
Reacting to the FIR, Selja argued that the BJP government had effectively penalised Gandhi for raising concerns over an act that the Congress considers discriminatory.
She said the Congress president himself had earlier raised the issue in Parliament, describing the alleged purification as an act that made him feel the sting of untouchability.
“Raise questions about those who conducted the ‘purification’ — FIR. Talk about Dalit dignity — FIR. Raise your voice for the Constitution — FIR,” Selja said.
She also accused the BJP and RSS of believing that legal cases and the use of government power could intimidate the Congress leadership.
“The fight against the casteist mentality behind the ‘purification’ — and for the protection of Dalit dignity and the Constitution — will be waged with full force,” she said.
Priyanka Gandhi also demanded action
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also criticised the alleged ritual, calling it a “reprehensible and shameful mindset”.
She demanded action against those responsible and alleged that the incident amounted to a violation of the SC/ST Act.
The BJP has maintained that the ceremony was a response to the condition in which the venue was allegedly left after the Congress event and rejected the opposition party’s interpretation of it as an act of caste discrimination.
The FIR has now added a legal dimension to an already politically charged dispute, with the Congress vowing to contest the case while demanding action against those who conducted the alleged purification ritual.