‘FIR for raising voice against casteism’: Cong hits BJP over case against Rahul

The Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP after an FIR was registered against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on a ‘purification’ ritual allegedly conducted at the venue of party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s public meeting in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, saying it would continue to fight against caste-based discrimination through democratic and legal means.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja accused the BJP-led state government of taking action against Gandhi for raising questions about the alleged ritual while failing to act against those who carried it out.

“No action against those who conducted the ‘purification’ ritual after Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji’s public meeting, but an FIR against Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi ji for raising his voice against that casteist act,” Selja said in a post on X.

She alleged that the incident reflected an “anti-Dalit and anti-Constitution” mindset and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the matter.

Selja said the Congress would respond to the case through democratic and legal channels and would not be deterred by the FIR.

What led to the FIR

The FIR was registered following a complaint by Amit Kumar, a member of the Valmiki community and a member of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas, police said.

Kumar alleged that Gandhi’s remarks gave a casteist interpretation to a religious ritual held at the venue of Kharge’s programme and hurt the sentiments of members of his community.

The case was registered at Haldwani police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to promoting enmity between groups and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings. Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, have also been invoked, police said.

According to the complaint, Kumar was present during what he described as a “ritual and cleanliness drive”. He claimed that people from different sections of society, including members of Scheduled Castes, participated in it and that the ceremony had no connection with Kharge’s caste.

Kumar accused Gandhi of portraying those involved in the ritual as practising untouchability and being “anti-Dalit”.