‘Shuddhikaran is untouchability’: Rahul Gandhi calls for FIR over Kharge rally ‘insult’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded registration of an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act over a “purification” ritual conducted at a venue in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani where party president Mallikarjun Kharge had addressed a rally.

Kharge addressed a Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani on 8 August. Two days later, members of the Shri Ram Sena reportedly performed a “shuddhikaran” havan at the venue. Congress leaders have alleged that the ritual was carried out because Kharge is a Dalit.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi said such an act amounted to an offence under the SC/ST Act and called for immediate action against those responsible.

“This act violates the SC/ST Act. Performing a 'purification' ritual is a crime. Yet, no action has been taken. Therefore, we demand that an FIR be registered immediately against those who carried out this purification ritual in Uttarakhand,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership over their response to the incident.

“The Prime Minister claims to belong to every caste and to be the Prime Minister of all of India. Yet, the chief of his party states that the purification was justified,” he said.

“We want the Prime Minister to immediately order the registration of an FIR against these individuals under the SC/ST Act. It is the duty of both the State Government and the Central Government to ensure that Kharge ji receives justice in Uttarakhand,” Gandhi added.

Gautam cites caste discrimination against Presidents

Rajendra Pal Gautam, AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Congress, said the Haldwani incident should be viewed in the broader context of caste discrimination in India.

“India is a land of diversities with thousands of castes, cultures, religions, tribes among others. It is with great difficulty that this country is unified together through our Constitution,” Gautam said.