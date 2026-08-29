‘Shuddhikaran is untouchability’: Rahul Gandhi calls for FIR over Kharge rally ‘insult’
Congress seeks FIR under SC/ST Act over ‘purification’ ritual at Haldwani venue where Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded registration of an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act over a “purification” ritual conducted at a venue in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani where party president Mallikarjun Kharge had addressed a rally.
Kharge addressed a Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani on 8 August. Two days later, members of the Shri Ram Sena reportedly performed a “shuddhikaran” havan at the venue. Congress leaders have alleged that the ritual was carried out because Kharge is a Dalit.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi said such an act amounted to an offence under the SC/ST Act and called for immediate action against those responsible.
“This act violates the SC/ST Act. Performing a 'purification' ritual is a crime. Yet, no action has been taken. Therefore, we demand that an FIR be registered immediately against those who carried out this purification ritual in Uttarakhand,” Gandhi said.
Gandhi also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership over their response to the incident.
“The Prime Minister claims to belong to every caste and to be the Prime Minister of all of India. Yet, the chief of his party states that the purification was justified,” he said.
“We want the Prime Minister to immediately order the registration of an FIR against these individuals under the SC/ST Act. It is the duty of both the State Government and the Central Government to ensure that Kharge ji receives justice in Uttarakhand,” Gandhi added.
Gautam cites caste discrimination against Presidents
Rajendra Pal Gautam, AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Congress, said the Haldwani incident should be viewed in the broader context of caste discrimination in India.
“India is a land of diversities with thousands of castes, cultures, religions, tribes among others. It is with great difficulty that this country is unified together through our Constitution,” Gautam said.
“It’s been almost 80 years since independence and even today, if a Dalit is being killed for touching a water tumbler or touching a statue in a temple, for taking out a wedding procession, even our President Droupadi Murmu is being prevented from entering a temple premises because she is a Dalit or Adivasi and even she is not immune to caste discrimination,” he said.
Gautam also referred to former President Ram Nath Kovind, saying, “Even Ram Nath Kovind, the former President, was not allowed to enter a Pushkar temple.”
His remarks came while the Congress was highlighting what it described as continuing instances of caste discrimination against Dalits and Adivasis.
BJP denies involvement
The BJP has denied any involvement in the reported ritual and said the ceremony was a customary religious practice that was not connected to Kharge’s visit.
Union minister and BJP president J P Nadda had earlier described the incident as unfortunate and said the party did not support such an act. He also assured the Rajya Sabha that the matter would be investigated.
Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, had raised the issue in Parliament and questioned the need for a purification ceremony after his speech at the Haldwani venue.
The controversy has since escalated, with the Congress demanding action and a probe into the incident.
A Congress delegation also met Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) on 24 August, seeking a fair investigation and alleging that no concrete action had been taken despite Nadda’s assurance.
The Congress has sought action against those involved and argued that the reported ritual raises questions about caste discrimination and the protection of constitutional values.
Published: 29 Aug 2026, 2:34 PM