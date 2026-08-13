‘Purification’ row rocks Rajya Sabha, Kharge calls act an insult
Congress president alleges Haldwani’s Ramlila stage was “purified” after his speech, sparking protests and Rajya Sabha disruptions
A political storm erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after Congress president and leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that a Ramlila stage in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, was “purified” after he delivered a speech there, triggering heated exchanges, protests and repeated disruptions.
Kharge, visibly distressed, raised the issue in the House, saying he had spoken at the event only about people’s problems and had not made any reference to any religion or community. He alleged that people associated with the BJP subsequently “purified” the stage after his speech.
Drawing a parallel with untouchability, Kharge said the incident was deeply hurtful and particularly painful in view of his Dalit identity. He asserted that he had the strength to withstand such insults and continue fighting against them, while making it clear that he neither sought protection nor wanted to turn the matter into a political controversy.
Responding to the Congress leader, leader of the House and BJP president J.P. Nadda condemned the incident, saying such an act was painful and unacceptable. Nadda stressed that the BJP did not endorse such practices and assured the House that the party leadership and the government would examine the matter, identify those responsible and take appropriate action.
Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan also strongly condemned untouchability, declaring, “If untouchability is not a sin, there is no sin in this world.” He said the practice must be condemned irrespective of political affiliations and called for those responsible to be identified and punished.
Despite the assurances and strong condemnation from the Chair, the issue continued to fuel tensions in the House. Opposition members, including those from the Congress, raised slogans, with protests leading to repeated disruptions.
The uproar came as the Rajya Sabha was taking up legislative business on the final day of the session. With the House witnessing continued disruptions, the Chair agreed to dispense with Zero Hour and Question Hour and proceeded with scheduled business.
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy moved the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha, for consideration, while DMK MP Tiruchi Siva moved an amendment. A notice of disapproval submitted by Congress MP Praveen Chakravarty was rejected by the Chair on procedural grounds.
Opposition members continued their protests over several issues, including the Ram Temple, and demanded the presence of the home minister. Despite the din, the House proceeded with consideration of the mining legislation.
Earlier, several Union ministers laid papers and reports on the Table on behalf of their respective ministries. Among them was a CAG report on capacity expansion of hydro CPSEs, tabled by minister Shripad Yesso Naik.
The House also witnessed statements on the implementation of recommendations of various parliamentary committees concerning MSME, DoPT, Information and Broadcasting, and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.
With IANS inputs