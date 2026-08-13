‘Purification’ row rocks Rajya Sabha, Kharge calls act an insult

A political storm erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after Congress president and leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that a Ramlila stage in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, was “purified” after he delivered a speech there, triggering heated exchanges, protests and repeated disruptions.

Kharge, visibly distressed, raised the issue in the House, saying he had spoken at the event only about people’s problems and had not made any reference to any religion or community. He alleged that people associated with the BJP subsequently “purified” the stage after his speech.

Drawing a parallel with untouchability, Kharge said the incident was deeply hurtful and particularly painful in view of his Dalit identity. He asserted that he had the strength to withstand such insults and continue fighting against them, while making it clear that he neither sought protection nor wanted to turn the matter into a political controversy.

Responding to the Congress leader, leader of the House and BJP president J.P. Nadda condemned the incident, saying such an act was painful and unacceptable. Nadda stressed that the BJP did not endorse such practices and assured the House that the party leadership and the government would examine the matter, identify those responsible and take appropriate action.

Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan also strongly condemned untouchability, declaring, “If untouchability is not a sin, there is no sin in this world.” He said the practice must be condemned irrespective of political affiliations and called for those responsible to be identified and punished.