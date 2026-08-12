Congress attacks govt after phone found in Prajwal Revanna’s jail barrack

The recovery of a mobile phone from the barrack of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison has triggered a fresh political controversy, with the Congress questioning how a convicted rape offender gained access to a prohibited device inside the high-security facility.

Revanna, who is serving a life sentence in connection with a rape and sex-video case, was among several high-profile inmates whose barracks were searched by Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials during a nearly six-hour operation on Tuesday.

The discovery has renewed scrutiny of prison security and allegations that influential inmates may receive preferential treatment.

Congress questions prison access

Congress leaders questioned how Revanna could obtain a mobile phone inside prison and called for strict action.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that Revanna’s political lineage may have contributed to a sense of impunity.

“His father is a former minister, and his grandfather was the Prime Minister of the country. They consider themselves to be above the law,” Tiwari told IANS, demanding strict action.