Congress attacks govt after phone found in Prajwal Revanna’s jail barrack
MP Pramod Tiwari alleges that Revanna’s political lineage may have contributed to a sense of impunity
The recovery of a mobile phone from the barrack of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison has triggered a fresh political controversy, with the Congress questioning how a convicted rape offender gained access to a prohibited device inside the high-security facility.
Revanna, who is serving a life sentence in connection with a rape and sex-video case, was among several high-profile inmates whose barracks were searched by Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials during a nearly six-hour operation on Tuesday.
The discovery has renewed scrutiny of prison security and allegations that influential inmates may receive preferential treatment.
Congress questions prison access
Congress leaders questioned how Revanna could obtain a mobile phone inside prison and called for strict action.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that Revanna’s political lineage may have contributed to a sense of impunity.
“His father is a former minister, and his grandfather was the Prime Minister of the country. They consider themselves to be above the law,” Tiwari told IANS, demanding strict action.
Congress MP Jebi Mather also called for a thorough investigation into how the phone reached the barrack and whether political connections were involved.
“This needs to be seriously looked into: how it happened. Maybe political connections were used,” she told IANS.
Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, son of JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna and nephew of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.
Phone found under bed
The Android phone was reportedly found hidden beneath Revanna’s bed in a barrack shared with another convict, Pratap Rai.
Parappana Agrahara police have registered an FIR and are investigating how the prohibited device entered the prison and who was using it. Rai has been named accused No. 1 and Revanna accused No. 2 in the case.
The wider raid reportedly resulted in the recovery of around 10 mobile phones, chargers and a pen drive from the barracks of high-profile prisoners, including actor Darshan and Pavithra Gowda.
The latest discovery comes just days after prison authorities conducted searches on 6 August, reportedly without finding a mobile phone in Revanna’s possession.
Investigators are now probing the source of the device and whether it was being used by Revanna or Rai. The episode has once again placed the spotlight on security inside Parappana Agrahara Central Prison and raised questions over how prohibited devices continue to find their way into the facility.
With IANS inputs