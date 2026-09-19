The 31 conditions laid down by Indore Police for Rahul's Chhatron Ki Goonj

Indore Police has imposed 31 conditions for Rahul Gandhi’s Chhatron Ki Goonj event, covering security, attendance and crowd management.

A new condition requires coaching institutes to take responsibility for the safety of students attending the event, drawing criticism from Congress MP Pawan Khera.

The event was shifted to a much larger venue after organisers were denied the Nehru Stadium; organisers say registrations have crossed one lakh.

Late on the evening of Friday, 18 September, Congress MP Pawan Khera released a new condition laid down by Indore Police for the fifth edition of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's student outreach 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' on Saturday evening.

The series of events, designed as a dialogue between students and Gandhi, has already been to Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune before travelling to Indore. With the Congress planning to take the event to several other cities and towns across the country, a template to create as many obstacles as possible is slowly emerging.

As per the new condition, Indore Police requires coaching institutes to give a written undertaking that students who attend the event will do so at their own risk and that the coaching institutes will be responsible for their security. Khera rightly sees this less as a security measure and more as a threat. It is shameful, he said in a late evening tweet, that Indore Police is now resorting to intimidating participants.