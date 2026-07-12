Hormuz crisis deepens: Iran vows revenge as US launches fresh strikes

Iran faced a fresh wave of US military strikes on Sunday, as the rapidly escalating confrontation between Tehran and Washington pushed West Asia closer to a broader regional conflict.

The latest attacks — the third round of US strikes this week — came after Washington accused Iran of orchestrating an attack on a Cyprus-flagged commercial container ship in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media reported explosions across several key southern port cities, including Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar, Bandar-e Deyr and Asaluyeh, with air raid sirens sounding as strikes reportedly targeted strategic sites along the country's coastline. Iranian authorities have yet to issue a comprehensive assessment of casualties or damage.

The strikes followed a dramatic escalation by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which announced the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest energy shipping routes. The IRGC also claimed it had fired a warning shot at a vessel attempting to transit through what it described as an "unauthorised route," signalling Tehran's determination to tighten its control over the strategically critical waterway.