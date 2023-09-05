Stretch of highway in California named after Indian-origin police officer

To honour a fallen national hero, a stretch of a highway in the US state of California has been named after 33-year-old Indian-origin police officer Ronil Singh who was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant in 2018.

The stretch of Highway 33 in Newman was dedicated on 2 September to Singh from the Newman Police Department, the Modesto Bee newspaper reported.

Signage proclaiming the “Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Highway” stands at Highway 33 and Stuhr Road.

Singh, a native of Fiji joined the force in July 2011. A suspected drunk driver fatally shot him on 26 December 2018. A three-day manhunt led to his killer, Paulo Virgen Mendoza, being apprehended at a relative’s house in Kern County. He pleaded guilty in November 2020 to Singh’s murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.