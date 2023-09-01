Indian-origin British WWII spy Noor Inayat Khan honoured at RAF Club

Britain's Queen Camilla has unveiled a portrait of Noor Inayat Khan, an Indian-origin spy during World War II and descendant of Tipu Sultan, at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Club in London.

The portrait now hangs opposite the stained-glass window which highlights the roles of women in the RAF since its inception in 1918, which in turn was inaugurated by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

Queen Camilla also formally named the room in the club the 'Noor Inayat Khan Room'.

During the visit, she met Shaik Mahmood, Noor Inayat Khan’s cousin, before unveiling the portrait by Paul Brason, a former president of the Society of Portrait Painters.

The 76-year-old senior Royal was also presented with a book, The Spy Princess—The Life of Noor Inayat Khan, a biography of Noor Khan by author Shrabani Basu.