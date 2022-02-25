Strong quake hits western Indonesia, killing at least 2
At least two persons were killed and dozens of others wounded as a 6.2-magnitude quake hit Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra on Friday
At least two persons were killed and dozens of others wounded as a 6.2-magnitude quake hit Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra on Friday, an official said.
Head of the Operation Unit of Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency of West Sumatra Province, named only Jumaidi, said that the quake also destroyed buildings and houses, Xinhua news agency reported.
