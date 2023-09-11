Sudan conflict: Deadly attack hits Khartoum market

An airstrike on an open market in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Sunday has left at least 40 civilians dead and dozens wounded, activists and medical workers said.

The attack came as a war between government troops and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) nears the end of its fifth month.

What do we know about the attack?

Each side has blamed the other for the drone attack, which was carried out in an area occupied mainly by the RSF.

Both sides in the conflict have carried out indiscriminate artillery and aerial attacks during the war, with the Greater Khartoum area becoming a major arena for fighting.

Medical aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which runs Bashair University Hospital in southern Khartoum, said on social media network X, formerly Twitter, that the Gorro market was hit at 7:00 a.m. local time (0500 UTC). It said 60 people were injured and 35 already dead, a toll that has risen since the statement was posted.