Sudan crisis: Situation 'spiraling out of control,' UN says

Four months into Sudan's conflict, the situation is rapidly deteriorating with widespread displacement and the looming threat of famine, humanitarian organizations warned on Tuesday, urging immediate global action.

Since the eruption of conflict in Sudan on April 15, the country has been witnessing a severe humanitarian crisis. UN warnings of arbitrary killings and rampant sexual abuse show the critical situation in the country.

UN agencies and NGOs said in a joint statement that the situation in Sudan "is spiraling out of control."