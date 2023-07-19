South Sudan: Displaced women turn to self-help projects

A decade-long crisis in South Sudan has pushed women living in camps for Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Bentiu, Unity State, to seek alternative ways of survival.

Most women and their families were displaced by floods four years ago that wiped out their villages and destroyed their livelihoods. Others were displaced when fighting between government forces and fighters loyal to the current vice president Riek Machar erupted a year after South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

"We thought that once the war was over, life would return to normal and be good," Angelina Nyataba Manyuong, one of the women who receive support from the International Rescue Committee (IRC), told DW. "We now have another war against the floods that displaced us and destroyed our villages."