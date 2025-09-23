Sudan violence rages on as humanitarians battle cholera outbreak in Darfur: UN

The humanitarian situation in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, has sharply deteriorated, according to the United Nations (UN), as deadly attacks, fresh displacement, and a spreading cholera outbreak compound civilian suffering.

“Deadly attacks and fresh displacement are compounding the suffering of civilians,” said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).“The violence continues to have a devastating impact on humanitarian response efforts.”

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported that around 7,500 people fled the Abu Shouk displacement camp and parts of El Fasher on Thursday and Friday amid heightened insecurity.

UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator Tom Fletcher warned over the weekend that El Fasher is on the brink, with many civilians living in famine-like conditions. He called for an immediate end to fighting between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, urging protection for civilians and unhindered humanitarian access.