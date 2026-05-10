Suicide bombing rocks Pakistan, 12 police personnel killed in deadly assault

At least 12 police personnel were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a police installation in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, triggering a massive blast and a coordinated militant assault, official sources said on Sunday.

The deadly attack took place at around 8:55 pm local time on Saturday in Bannu district, a region that has witnessed a sharp rise in militant violence in recent months.

According to officials quoted by Xinhua, the assault began with a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) targeting the police installation, followed by quadcopter drone activity and a ground offensive launched by militants.

“The assault involved a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, followed by quadcopter drone activity and a subsequent ground attack by militants,” official sources said on condition of anonymity.

The powerful explosion caused extensive destruction to the police facility, reducing parts of the structure to rubble and trapping personnel beneath the debris.