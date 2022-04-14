Suspect in NYC subway shooting arrested

The attack left more than 20 people injured, 10 of them from gunfire, though none were believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.



The suspect has been charged with violating a federal prohibition on "terrorist and other violent attacks against mass transportation systems," Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said at the press conference, adding "if convicted, he will face a sentence of up to life imprisonment."



James had nine prior arrests in New York and three arrests in New Jersey, according to authorities.