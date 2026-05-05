Suspected hantavirus outbreak strands cruise ship off West Africa; 3 dead, several ill

A cruise ship carrying nearly 150 people remains stranded off the coast of Cape Verde — an island nation off the western coast of Africa — after three passengers died and several others fell seriously ill in a suspected hantavirus outbreak, according to the World Health Organization and the vessel’s operator.

The ship, MV Hondius, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, had sought assistance after reaching Cape Verde during a polar voyage that began in Argentina and included stops in Antarctica and remote South Atlantic islands.

However, Cape Verdean authorities have refused permission for passengers to disembark, citing public health concerns. The vessel has been instructed to remain offshore.

Deaths, critical cases trigger alarm

Three fatalities have been reported, including a German passenger whose body remains onboard. A 70-year-old Dutch man died on April 11, while his 69-year-old wife later died in South Africa after disembarking; her infection was confirmed through testing.

At least three others are seriously ill, including a British passenger who tested positive and is currently in intensive care in South Africa.

Two crew members — one British and one Dutch — are also showing respiratory symptoms and require urgent medical attention.