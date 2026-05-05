Suspected hantavirus outbreak strands cruise ship off West Africa; 3 dead, several ill
Authorities block docking over public health fears; WHO coordinating evacuations and probe
A cruise ship carrying nearly 150 people remains stranded off the coast of Cape Verde — an island nation off the western coast of Africa — after three passengers died and several others fell seriously ill in a suspected hantavirus outbreak, according to the World Health Organization and the vessel’s operator.
The ship, MV Hondius, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, had sought assistance after reaching Cape Verde during a polar voyage that began in Argentina and included stops in Antarctica and remote South Atlantic islands.
However, Cape Verdean authorities have refused permission for passengers to disembark, citing public health concerns. The vessel has been instructed to remain offshore.
Deaths, critical cases trigger alarm
Three fatalities have been reported, including a German passenger whose body remains onboard. A 70-year-old Dutch man died on April 11, while his 69-year-old wife later died in South Africa after disembarking; her infection was confirmed through testing.
At least three others are seriously ill, including a British passenger who tested positive and is currently in intensive care in South Africa.
Two crew members — one British and one Dutch — are also showing respiratory symptoms and require urgent medical attention.
WHO investigating origin of outbreak
Hantavirus, a rare disease typically transmitted through contact with infected rodents or their droppings, has raised concerns among health authorities.
The World Health Organization said investigations are underway to determine how the outbreak began, adding that human-to-human transmission is rare but possible in certain cases.
A possible new case has also been identified onboard, involving a passenger with mild fever symptoms.
Medical team deployed, evacuations planned
Cape Verde has dispatched a medical team — including doctors, a nurse and a laboratory specialist — to the ship in multiple visits.
Ann Lindstrand said authorities are preparing medical evacuations, with plans to transfer patients via ambulance to an airport for further treatment.
“It’s been very tricky for Cape Verdean authorities… they have to deal with a public health event while protecting the local population,” she said.
Next steps uncertain
The operator said it may consider diverting the ship to Spanish ports such as Tenerife or Las Palmas if evacuations cannot be carried out in Cape Verde.
The WHO said it is working with local authorities on a full risk assessment while providing medical care and support to those onboard.
The situation underscores the challenges of managing infectious disease outbreaks in isolated maritime settings, especially involving rare pathogens like hantavirus.
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