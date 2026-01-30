WHO monitors Nipah cases in India, says travel restrictions not needed

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it is closely monitoring recent Nipah virus cases reported in India but has ruled out the need for any travel or trade restrictions, stressing that the overall risk of transmission remains low.

In its latest epidemiological bulletin, the UN health agency confirmed two cases of Nipah virus infection in healthcare workers at a private hospital in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. The patients, a 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both nurses at the same facility, developed initial symptoms in the final week of December 2025, which rapidly progressed to neurological complications.

The two were placed in isolation in early January after testing positive. Following confirmation, health authorities launched an extensive public health response, identifying and monitoring 196 people who had come into contact with the infected workers. The WHO said all identified contacts have remained asymptomatic and have tested negative for the virus.

“No additional Nipah cases have been detected so far, and the situation is being monitored,” the agency said, adding that based on current evidence it does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions.

The statement comes amid reports that some countries had begun Covid-style screening at airports over concerns about potential spread. The WHO reiterated that the risk of wider transmission remains limited.

It assessed the risk at the sub-national level in parts of West Bengal as moderate, citing the presence of fruit bat reservoirs near the India–Bangladesh border and the possibility of sporadic spillover from animals to humans. However, it said the national, regional and global risk levels remain low.