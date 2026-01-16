Jharkhand issues Nipah alert after cases reported in West Bengal

The Jharkhand health department has issued a state-wide advisory directing district civil surgeons to intensify surveillance and preparedness measures against the Nipah virus, following the confirmation of two cases in neighbouring West Bengal.

Officials said no Nipah infection has been detected in Jharkhand so far, but warned that the movement of people between states poses a potential risk. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Kumar said the advisory was issued in view of the virus’s highly infectious nature and high fatality rate.

He stressed the need for continuous monitoring and early detection to prevent any possible outbreak. The advisory calls on districts to strengthen screening, particularly of people arriving from areas where Nipah cases have been reported.

Nipah is a zoonotic virus that spreads primarily from bats to humans and animals. Transmission can occur through the consumption of fruit or raw date palm sap contaminated by bat saliva or urine, as well as through close contact with infected individuals and exposure to bodily fluids.

The health department listed symptoms including high fever, headache, dizziness, cough, breathing difficulties, sore throat and changes in mental status. In severe cases, the infection can lead to neurological complications such as seizures and coma.