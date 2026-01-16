Jharkhand issues Nipah alert after cases reported in West Bengal
Health department steps up surveillance despite no confirmed infections in the state
The Jharkhand health department has issued a state-wide advisory directing district civil surgeons to intensify surveillance and preparedness measures against the Nipah virus, following the confirmation of two cases in neighbouring West Bengal.
Officials said no Nipah infection has been detected in Jharkhand so far, but warned that the movement of people between states poses a potential risk. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Kumar said the advisory was issued in view of the virus’s highly infectious nature and high fatality rate.
He stressed the need for continuous monitoring and early detection to prevent any possible outbreak. The advisory calls on districts to strengthen screening, particularly of people arriving from areas where Nipah cases have been reported.
Nipah is a zoonotic virus that spreads primarily from bats to humans and animals. Transmission can occur through the consumption of fruit or raw date palm sap contaminated by bat saliva or urine, as well as through close contact with infected individuals and exposure to bodily fluids.
The health department listed symptoms including high fever, headache, dizziness, cough, breathing difficulties, sore throat and changes in mental status. In severe cases, the infection can lead to neurological complications such as seizures and coma.
Under the advisory, all suspected cases must be immediately reported to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. Patients showing severe symptoms or respiratory distress are to be isolated without delay and referred to higher medical facilities for specialised care.
Hospitals across the state have also been instructed to strictly follow infection prevention and control protocols. The public has been advised to avoid eating fallen fruit, refrain from consuming raw date palm sap or toddy, limit close contact with others where possible, and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms develop.
Meanwhile, the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi has readied 22 beds in a dedicated isolation ward as a precautionary measure. The health department had already issued an alert and detailed guidelines on surveillance and public awareness earlier this week.
Nipah virus is classified as a notifiable disease due to its high mortality rate and potential for rapid spread, requiring immediate reporting to central authorities.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines