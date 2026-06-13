Switzerland votes on proposal to cap population at 10 million by 2050
Closely contested referendum pits concerns over immigration and infrastructure against fears of labour shortages and isolation from Europe
Swiss voters will head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether the country's population should be capped at 10 million by 2050, in a closely watched referendum that has sparked a national debate over immigration, economic growth and Switzerland's relationship with the European Union.
The proposal, backed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), seeks to limit population growth by requiring the government to take corrective measures once the population reaches 9.5 million.
Supporters describe the measure as a sustainability initiative aimed at easing pressure on housing, transport, healthcare and public services. Opponents, however, argue that it could damage the economy, worsen labour shortages and strain ties with the European Union.
Switzerland's population has grown from around 7.3 million in 2002 to 9.1 million today. Foreign nationals account for about 27 per cent of the population.
Recent opinion polls suggest a tightly contested vote, with support and opposition running almost neck-and-neck and a sizeable proportion of voters still undecided.
Immigration at centre of debate
Supporters of the proposal argue that rapid population growth driven by immigration has contributed to rising housing costs, overcrowded public transport networks and increasing pressure on schools and healthcare services.
Nils Fiechter, a legislator from the Swiss People's Party in the canton of Bern, said uncontrolled immigration was changing the character of the country and placing unsustainable pressure on infrastructure.
Critics reject that argument, saying immigration is being unfairly blamed for problems rooted in policy choices.
Helin Genis, a Social Democratic councillor in Bern, argued that issues such as rising rents, healthcare costs and housing shortages stemmed from political and economic decisions rather than migration.
“The key question is not how to exclude people, but how to create affordable housing, ensure good working conditions and invest in strong public services,” she said.
Under the proposal, authorities could be required to restrict immigration, limit family reunification rights and tighten asylum policies if population growth exceeds specified thresholds.
Concerns over economy and EU ties
Business groups and trade unions have strongly opposed the proposal, warning that Switzerland's economy depends heavily on foreign labour.
Immigrants make up a significant share of the workforce in sectors such as hospitality, healthcare and elderly care.
Economiesuisse, the country's largest business federation, has warned that approval of the initiative could complicate Switzerland's relationship with the European Union, its largest trading partner.
The proposal envisages terminating international agreements, including those guaranteeing the free movement of people, if the population reaches the proposed cap.
Opponents argue that such a move could leave Switzerland increasingly isolated at a time of global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
The debate has also highlighted concerns over the country's ageing population, with more than one in five residents now aged over 65.
Critics say Switzerland requires a steady inflow of younger workers and taxpayers to sustain its economy and social welfare systems.
The referendum result is expected to provide an important indication of public attitudes towards immigration and Switzerland's future engagement with Europe.