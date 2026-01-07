Taiwan accuses China of pairing military drills with cyberattacks

Taiwan has accused China of orchestrating a coordinated campaign of military pressure and cyber warfare, alleging that large-scale hacking attempts and disinformation activity coincided with recent Chinese drills near the self-ruled island.

According to a report submitted to Taiwan’s legislature, the National Security Bureau (NSB) said cyber intrusions targeting government networks intensified sharply during the exercises conducted by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The agency recorded more than two million hacking attempts on the first day of the drills, a figure that rose further on the second day.

The report also flagged a surge in online influence operations, including the circulation of more than 19,000 controversial or misleading messages through hundreds of abnormal social media accounts.

These posts, the NSB said, sought to undermine public confidence in Taiwan’s leadership and military, while stoking doubts about the island’s ability to defend itself and questioning support from the United States.

Security officials told lawmakers that the messaging campaign focused in particular on President William Lai and Taiwan’s armed forces, amplifying narratives aimed at sowing scepticism and division within society.