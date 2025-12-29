China conducts military drills near Taiwan as ‘stern warning’ to foreign powers

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have flared anew, as China deployed a formidable array of air, naval, and rocket forces around Taiwan in a dramatic demonstration of military might, the Al Jazeera reported.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced “Just Mission 2025”, a series of extensive drills aimed at testing combat readiness while sending a pointed message of deterrence to both “separatist” forces and foreign powers deemed to interfere in the region.

The announcement, made on Monday, comes amid heightened anger in Beijing over the United States’ $11.1 billion weapons sale to Taiwan, the largest ever arms package for the island, and remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting possible Japanese military involvement should China attack Taiwan, the Al Jazeera reported.

China’s leadership, holding firm to the long-standing position that Taiwan is an inseparable part of its territory, has vowed to reunify the island with the mainland, by force if necessary.

According to the PLA, the exercises will mobilise fighter jets, bombers, unmanned aerial vehicles, and long-range rockets across five zones encircling Taiwan.