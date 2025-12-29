China conducts military drills near Taiwan as ‘stern warning’ to foreign powers
The announcement comes as Beijing fumes over the US’s $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan
Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have flared anew, as China deployed a formidable array of air, naval, and rocket forces around Taiwan in a dramatic demonstration of military might, the Al Jazeera reported.
The Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced “Just Mission 2025”, a series of extensive drills aimed at testing combat readiness while sending a pointed message of deterrence to both “separatist” forces and foreign powers deemed to interfere in the region.
The announcement, made on Monday, comes amid heightened anger in Beijing over the United States’ $11.1 billion weapons sale to Taiwan, the largest ever arms package for the island, and remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting possible Japanese military involvement should China attack Taiwan, the Al Jazeera reported.
China’s leadership, holding firm to the long-standing position that Taiwan is an inseparable part of its territory, has vowed to reunify the island with the mainland, by force if necessary.
According to the PLA, the exercises will mobilise fighter jets, bombers, unmanned aerial vehicles, and long-range rockets across five zones encircling Taiwan.
Live-fire drills are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, southwest, southeast, and east of the island. Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command, described the operations as a demonstration of “maritime and aerial combat readiness, integrated control, sealing of key ports, and multi-dimensional deterrence.” He emphasised that these exercises are “a serious warning to ‘Taiwan Independence’ separatist forces and external interference forces.”
A PLA-issued map highlighted five zones where live-firing exercises will be conducted from 8 am to 6 pm (00:00–10:00 GMT). Authorities cautioned civilian vessels and aircraft to steer clear of these areas for safety.
These drills mark the sixth major round of war games since 2022, when then-US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, and are described by state media as “legitimate and necessary actions to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity.” Chinese state media reported that the exercises will target Taiwan’s two deep-water ports: Keelung in the north and Kaohsiung in the south, reflecting a growing sophistication in PLA operations and a strategy of anti-access/area denial capabilities.
Observers note that the scale and ambition of these drills signal a significant step forward in the PLA’s modernisation. William Yang, senior analyst for North East Asia at the Crisis Group, remarked that the explicit language around deterring foreign intervention is a “very strong signal” to Taiwan’s allies, particularly the United States and Japan. “The PLA is showing it can swiftly deploy diverse military assets to critical positions in a short time,” he said.
Taiwan’s government responded swiftly, condemning the drills as irresponsible provocations that threaten regional peace. A presidential office spokesperson urged Beijing to refrain from misjudging the situation, while the defence ministry confirmed that two Chinese aircraft and eleven ships had been operating around the island in the past 24 hours.
Taiwan’s forces remain on high alert, ready to conduct rapid-response exercises, emphasising that “all members of our armed forces will remain highly vigilant and fully on guard, taking concrete action to defend the values of democracy and freedom”.
Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te underscored the island’s determination to deter aggression through strength, noting that peace can only be secured by raising the cost of potential military action. “If China sets 2027 as the year to be ready for an invasion, then we have only one choice: to keep raising the difficulty so that China can never meet that standard. Taiwan will naturally remain safe,” he said.
The drills reflect the escalating strategic rivalry in the region. China’s recent exercises follow a wave of diplomatic tensions, including sanctions against U.S. defence-related companies and officials, and public statements by Beijing reaffirming its claim over Taiwan. State media emphasised that the exercises serve as both a demonstration of military prowess and a warning to external actors contemplating involvement.
As the PLA’s jets streak across the skies and rockets pierce the horizon, the Taiwan Strait has become a theater of high-stakes geopolitical signalling, where every manoeuvre is scrutinised by regional and global powers. The world watches as Taiwan braces itself, armed not just with weapons, but with determination, diplomacy, and the unwavering resolve of a people defending their sovereignty.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines