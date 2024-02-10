Taiwan identifies eight Chinese balloons

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Saturday it had recorded the highest number of Chinese balloons around the country since it started regularly releasing data on balloon sightings in December.

Eight balloons were spotted on Friday, one day before the start of the Lunar New Year, at varying altitudes of 15,000 feet (4,572 meters) to 38,000 feet.

China considers Taiwan part of its own territory and has regularly carried out military drills around the self-ruled island. It has not discounted using force to take control of the territory.

In September, China sent naval vessels, including the Shandong aircraft carrier into waters near Taiwan. The naval drills came shortly after the United States and Canada sailed warships through the Taiwan Strait.

A week later, 103 warplanes were detected during a 24-hour period, heading towards Taiwan and then turning back before reaching the island.