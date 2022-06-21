Taliban calls on UNHCR to address Afghan refugee issues

The deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, Bilal Karimi, said there were reports of Afghan refugees being mistreated in some countries.



"Unfortunately, we have heard some reports that our citizens are facing problems in some countries. We call on the officials of these countries to understand the situation of the Afghans based on their humanitarian and Islamic faith," he said at the same gathering.



According to the UNHCR, Afghan refugees are the third-largest displaced population in the world, following Syrian refugees and displaced Venezuelans.