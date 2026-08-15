Taliban marks five years in power as UN warns of deepening rights crisis

Taliban leaders and government officials gathered at Afghanistan’s Loya Jirga assembly hall on Saturday to mark five years since their return to power, claiming to have restored stability after decades of conflict.

The anniversary came amid renewed international criticism of the Taliban’s human rights record, particularly its sweeping restrictions on women and girls. A senior United Nations expert warned that Afghanistan remained in a grave rights crisis despite the end of widespread fighting.

The Taliban took control of Kabul on 15 August 2021, as United States and NATO forces completed their withdrawal following two decades of war. The departure triggered chaotic scenes at Kabul airport as thousands attempted to leave the country.

Senior Taliban officials, foreign representatives and thousands of citizens attended Saturday’s ceremony at the Loya Jirga hall. Speakers described the takeover as Afghanistan’s liberation from American occupation. No women were present at the event.

“We pray to Almighty God to forever protect our homeland from occupation, aggression, wars and insecurity, and to enable our people to enjoy peace, tranquillity and prosperity under the Sharia-based government,” Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said.

Similar events were organised across Afghanistan, with Taliban flags and posters praising the group’s return to power displayed along roads and in marketplaces.

The Taliban administration remains largely isolated internationally, with Russia the only country to have formally recognised its government.

Soon after regaining power, the Taliban prohibited girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade and subsequently barred women from universities. The measures contradicted earlier assurances that women would retain access to education, employment and public life.