Taliban reports 36 killed, 163 injured in Pakistani airstrikes

At least 36 civilians, including women and children, were killed, while 163 others were injured in Pakistani military airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces, Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat confirmed on Monday.

Citing reports, Fitrat said the attacks carried out on Sunday night in the Gayan district of Paktika, Tsamkani district of Paktia and Manogai district of Kunar by Pakistani forces resulted in the death of 36 civilians and injuries to 163 others as well as complete destruction of three residential houses.

According to the Taliban deputy spokesperson, Pakistani forces' jets bombed a civilian residence in Mandokhail village of Tsamkani district, killing one elderly man and a child and injuring several members of the family. He alleged that when local residents gathered to conduct rescue operations, the area was bombed for a second time, killing 28 villagers and injuring 158 others.

Fitrat further said that in the Walust village of the Gayan district, another civilian residence was bombed, killing six individuals, the majority of whom were women and children. Additionally, in the Barolo village of the Manogai district, he said that the airstrike hit a civilian residence, resulting in significant property damage.

Earlier in the day,Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned Pakistani airstrikes in Afghan provinces, describing it as a "cowardly act of aggression".