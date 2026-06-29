Taliban reports 36 killed, 163 injured in Pakistani airstrikes
Strikes killed women and children, drawing Taliban condemnation and criticism from Zalmay Khalilzad
At least 36 civilians, including women and children, were killed, while 163 others were injured in Pakistani military airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces, Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat confirmed on Monday.
Citing reports, Fitrat said the attacks carried out on Sunday night in the Gayan district of Paktika, Tsamkani district of Paktia and Manogai district of Kunar by Pakistani forces resulted in the death of 36 civilians and injuries to 163 others as well as complete destruction of three residential houses.
According to the Taliban deputy spokesperson, Pakistani forces' jets bombed a civilian residence in Mandokhail village of Tsamkani district, killing one elderly man and a child and injuring several members of the family. He alleged that when local residents gathered to conduct rescue operations, the area was bombed for a second time, killing 28 villagers and injuring 158 others.
Fitrat further said that in the Walust village of the Gayan district, another civilian residence was bombed, killing six individuals, the majority of whom were women and children. Additionally, in the Barolo village of the Manogai district, he said that the airstrike hit a civilian residence, resulting in significant property damage.
Earlier in the day,Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned Pakistani airstrikes in Afghan provinces, describing it as a "cowardly act of aggression".
In a statement posted on X, Mujahid condemned the attacks as a "cowardly act of aggression", alleging that Pakistani forces had targeted civilian areas and caused heavy casualties. He described the strikes as a crime and an act of brutality.
The reported attacks come amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with cross-border hostilities escalating in recent months.
Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad also criticised the reported strikes, accusing Pakistan of ignoring repeated calls for dialogue and choosing military action instead.
In a post on X, Khalilzad said he had consistently condemned attacks that resulted in civilian deaths in Afghanistan and questioned whether Islamabad was genuinely interested in resolving its differences with the Taliban administration through negotiations.
He further suggested that Pakistan's actions could be driven by broader strategic objectives, including keeping Afghanistan unstable or increasing Chinese influence in the country. According to Khalilzad, if those were Islamabad's objectives, they would undermine US interests by creating conditions favourable for militant groups such as ISIS-K and expanding Beijing's regional influence.
Earlier this month, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires in Kabul to protest against alleged violations of Afghan airspace following airstrikes that the Taliban said killed 13 civilians, including 11 children, in Kunar, Khost and Paktika provinces on 9 June.
Pakistan had not immediately commented on the latest allegations.
With IANS inputs
Published: 29 Jun 2026, 11:27 AM