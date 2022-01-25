Taliban meets representatives of US, 7 other nations in Oslo

"There is a need to take a constructive step inside Afghanistan for the formation of an inclusive and sustainable government," said professor Sayed Baqir Mohseni.



Earlier on Sunday, the Taliban met with members of the civil society of Afghanistan, including women, and discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.



The delegation, headed by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, landed in Norway on Saturday night. This is their first visit to Europe after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021.



Although the visit comes on an official invite by Norway, the government in Oslo has said it does not represent a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban.