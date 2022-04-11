Talks between Lankan President Rajapaksa and independent MPs inconclusive on interim government

Efforts to establish an all party interim government in Sri Lanka to deal with the unprecedented economic crisis remained inconclusive as the talks between President Gotabaya Rajapaka and the group of independents from his own ruling SLPP coalition failed to make progress on the issue.

On Sunday, President Gotabaya invited the eleven-party coalition allies comprising 42 independent MPs for a discussion on the country's worst economic crisis.

"We discussed our letter which contained 11 points in regard to our proposal, the talks would continue," Vasudeva Nanayakkara, an independent group member, told reporters on Monday.

He and 41 others had declared independence from the ruling coalition last week but declined to join the Opposition.

Anura Yapa, another independent group leader, said that prior to meeting Rajapaksa they had met the main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa in the presence of the former President Maithripala Sirisena.

Both sides discussed the situation without making any decisions, Yapa said.

The government sources said that appointing the balance 26 members of the Cabinet would be further delayed. Rajapaksa appointed just four Cabinet members after the resignation of all ministers.