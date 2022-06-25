Tesla employees' electric dream meets sudden crash in mass layoffs

In a LinkedIn post, Iain Abshier said that he had "a gut punch" that he would be included in the Tesla layoffs after just two weeks of work.



"Waking up this morning without a 9-5 job for the first time in my adult life, and a weekend full of contemplation, I've come to realise that though a career in Recruiting/Talent Acquisition has been fulfilling; it's not my passion," he posted.



Another fired Tesla employee Robert Belovodskij wrote that he was notified that the offer he signed to come back to Tesla full-time has been "rescinded due to the current hiring freeze and 10 per cent workforce reduction".



"This was a crushing blow to me especially because I turned down another full-time offer in order to come back to my team at Tesla," he posted on LinkedIn.



Electrek reported that despite Musk talking about reducing only the salaried workforce, Tesla "is also laying off hourly workers across its organisation".



Surprisingly, the layoffs came amid Tesla's being in the middle of a difficult end-of-quarter delivery wave, even the Gigafactory Shanghai was shut down for a significant part of the quarter due to Covid lockdowns.



"On top of that, Tesla is also pulling employees from its sales and delivery teams across North America to work in service centres," said the report.



"I've talked with 4 software engineers fired in California last week. Every single one of them was let go for performance reasons on the spot. As were hundreds of others that week. Tesla is trying to hide their mass layoffs," software engineer and tech writer Gergely Orosz posted on Twitter.