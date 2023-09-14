Tesla looking at sourcing components worth about USD 1.9 bn from India: Goyal

US-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is looking to source components worth around USD 1.9 billion from India this year against USD 1 billion last year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday, 13 September.

The minister said that going forward, demand for electric vehicles will increase and it will help in pushing the growth of the sector.

"Tesla already last year bought one billion dollars of components from I think all of you sitting here... I have the list of companies who supply to Tesla. This year their target is nearly USD 1.7 billion or USD 1.9 billion what they mentioned," he said here at an event of auto component makers.

Earlier the government had stated that it is not looking to frame a separate policy for providing incentives to Tesla, and the company can apply to avail support measures under existing schemes like PLI for auto and advanced chemistry cells.