Tesla Model Y allegedly catches fire while driving in Canada

He felt the cabin fill with smoke. He told the fire department when they arrived, after being asked if there was someone else in the car.



"I had to smash the window to get out of the car. I kicked through the window. Everything stops. The power didn't work. The door didn't open," Jutha was quoted as saying.



While it is true that the primary way to operate the doors in a Tesla vehicle is through the electronic releases, which do not work in case of a loss of power, every door is also equipped with a manual release in plain view, the report said.