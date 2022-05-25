Tesla sexual harassment suit to proceed in court, rules US judge

Tesla employee Jessica Barraza filed the lawsuit last year, claiming she was "subjected to catcalling, lewd comments, and inappropriate touching while working as a production associate at Tesla's Fremont, California factory."



After her, at least six more woman came forward and filed separate lawsuits against electric car-maker for rampant sexually harassment, as Musk was accused of tweeting "lewd comment about women's bodies or a taunt toward employees who report misconduct".



The women alleged that they're subject to a culture of sexual harassment at the workplace.